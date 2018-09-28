Can Germany convince Turkey to loosen up?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... Can German Chancellor Angela Merkel convince Turkey's president to loosen his grip on human rights and the economy during their expectedly stormy meeting Friday? It's been a turbulent year for Europe's biggest low-cost airline, Ryanair, which on Friday saw more pilot strikes – and more disgruntled customers. The global fertility industry is expected to grow by more than 8 percent over the next four years, and with each round of treatment costing a couple of thousand dollars, many women are priced out and turn to a sperm grey market to get what they want; we assess the dangers. Finally, a gym in London is providing punching bags with the faces of some of the main players involved in Brexit so people can vent frustrations. Today's show is sponsored by GAIN Capital Group (gaincapital.com) and Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace). (09/28/18)