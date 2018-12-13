Can the EU sweeten Brexit to help Theresa May?

From the BBC World Service… A day after surviving her party's confidence vote, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will meet with European leaders in Brussels to try to secure concessions to get her Brexit deal through Parliament. But what can they offer that will make it palatable to British politicians opposing it? Then, as if Brexit turmoil, an Italian budget crisis, violent protests over taxes in France, and a looming global economic slowdown weren't enough on the list of tail risks for global markets, add tightening monetary policy to the agenda as the European Central Bank is expected to wind down its bond-buying program.