Bob Dudley, CEO of BP, discusses the climate of the oil and energy industry

(U.S. Edition) The U.S. and Canada have managed to iron out new terms for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) right before the U.S. imposed deadline, so now we have to learn about the letters USMCA. What do they mean? Then, we look back at the collapse of oil prices from two years ago, which led to a recession in the oil and gas industry. The price of crude has rebounded, but there are still some things to work around, according to our talk with Bob Dudley, CEO of BP. (10/01/18)