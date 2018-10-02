Auto chiefs cautiously welcome new NAFTA

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... Car bosses have gathered at the Paris Auto Show and the hot topic is the new NAFTA. Chiefs of BMW and Toyota tell us their thoughts. British Prime Minister Theresa May tells us once again that businesses can be reassured in the face of Brexit, despite what some firms are saying about its aftermath. In the midst of London's concrete jungle, in its first commercial vineyard since the Middle Ages, we visit a social enterprise with a unique purpose. And the International Monetary Fund appoints its first female chief economist, Gita Gopinath, who joins other institutions like the OECD and World Bank who have appointed their highest economic roles to women. Today's show is sponsored by GAIN Capital Group, (gaincapital.com), PayPal (paypal.com), and Selligent (selligent.com).(10/02/18)