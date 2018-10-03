Aston Martin debut: lackluster for long?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... Luxury carmaker Aston Martin has been listed on the stock exchange, but will it live up to the long-term success of Ferrari shares after slow initial trading? There's been a muted response to Melania Trump's visit to Africa, as her diplomatic and deal-making acumen is questioned; we get the view from the business community in Ghana and Kenya. Companies are beginning to show their conscience in advertising – we report on Nike's decision to sign Colin Kaepernick amidst controversy, and British beauty brand Lush, which openly protests against what it sees as unethical undercover police behavior. Today's show is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org), GAIN Capital Group, (gaincapital.com) and the I Love You But I Hate Your Politics podcast. (10/03/18)