Another thing crippled by the 2008 financial crisis? Worker training

(Markets Edition) The Federal Reserve is likely raising its target for short-term interest rates, but Fed chair Jay Powell is also expected to speak out about the future of the economy. We talked to an economist of our own for more. Then, we look back at how the financial crisis of 10 years ago affected the aspect of training — specifically, how companies had to roll it back when the economy tanked. Also, you might have heard that Dunkin’ Donuts is actually dropping the “Donuts” part of the name. However, it's coffee that's at the heart – or hole – of this story. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (09/26/2018)