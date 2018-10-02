The agreement formerly known as NAFTA doesn't mention U.S. steel tariffs

(U.S. Edition) While the new USMCA (formerly known as NAFTA) agreement addresses a variety of issues, one thing that’s still left unattended are the U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. Meanwhile, Italy and the European Union are on the verge of a budget battle, as Italy’s proposed budget has more deficit spending than the EU prefers. Then, we look at how TransCanada is moving forward with plans to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline, but will face landowners in the path of that pipeline gearing for a fight. Today's show is sponsored by GAIN Capital Group, (gaincapital.com), PayPal (paypal.com), and Selligent (selligent.com). (10/02/18)