93: Rep. Joe Kennedy is all about moral capitalism, and that sounds familiar

Is capitalism working for enough people? We've been wrestling with that question since way back in episode two. Molly Wood and Kai Ryssdal have taken it to economists, business leaders and experts of all political stripes. Now, moral capitalism (or conscious ... sustainable ... whatever-you-like-to-call-it capitalism) is getting a ideological boost from Rep. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts. A speech he gave on moral capitalism got way more attention than he expected, and he's urging Democrats pick up the platform as they take control of the House next year. But it’s one thing to give a speech, quite another to put it into practice. We get Kennedy's take on why the idea feels timely to him and what it might look like as policy. Plus, we hear your thoughts on real estate after our last episode on housing.

