84: Potcast

Quick programming note right up top: Kai is out sick this week, so we've had to delay our biannual Explainathon until next week. But! Instead we're gonna talk about ... weed. Pot. CBD. THC. Marijuana. It's a big business that's poised to become much bigger: By 2022, legal revenue is expected to hit $23.4 billion in the United States, even as the drug remains illegal on the federal level. We'll talk with The Motley Fool contributor Keith Speights about the challenges facing pot companies and investors trying to get in on the ground floor. Plus, a look at how CBD could help fight the opioid epidemic, and a visit to the Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo to see how all this is playing out in real time.

