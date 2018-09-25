83: The Sanctuary of Smart

This is a really special episode, folks. We're talking with Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress. She's the first woman and the first African-American to hold the job, presiding over some 167 million items in the Library. It may just be the least-partisan part of Congress, an invaluable public resource that endures in an age of polarization and misinformation. We'll talk with Hayden about some of the important, obscure and wild stuff held in that building, and online, and how she's working to keep the Library relevant and useful for a new generation. Then, we'll look at a bunch of the amazing stuff you can find at the Library of Congress without leaving your home.

Don't forget to join our Facebook group for more Make Me Smart all week long!

This episode is brought to you by Indeed and WGU.